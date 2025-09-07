Siddaramaiah Defends Banu Mushtaq as Dasara Inaugurator

Vijayapura: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday dismissed criticism over the state government’s decision to have writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festivities, terming the opposition “politically motivated.”

“Let the court decide. But earlier, when writer Nissar Ahmed inaugurated Dasara, there was no opposition. This criticism is purely political, and the government will respond politically,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Vijayapura.

He rejected claims that Mushtaq had spoken against Kannada, adding that her translated work had won the Booker Prize. “As a Kannada writer, Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate Dasara. The state has also honoured her and translator Deepa Basti,” he said.

On other issues, the Chief Minister said the government will recommend to the Election Commission that upcoming local body elections be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs to “prevent confusion and disputes.”

Siddaramaiah also announced that the state aims to establish a government medical college and hospital in every district. “In the 2025–26 budget, a decision will be taken to set up a medical college in Vijayapura, after Bagalkot, Mangaluru, and Kolar,” he said. The plan will follow a public-private partnership model, ensuring treatment at government rates, he added.