Siddaramaiah Confirms SIT Probe into Aland Voter Deletion Allegations

Gadag: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that a special investigation team (SIT) would be formed to probe the alleged attempt to delete the names of over 6,000 voters in the Aland Assembly constituency during the 2023 elections.

Speaking to reporters at Gadag, he said, “Rahul Gandhi has mentioned the deletion of about 6,000 voters in Aland constituency, which is true. People whose names were deleted narrated their experiences during the press conference held by Rahul Gandhi (few days ago). A special investigation team will be formed to probe this vote deletion in Aland.”

During a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had stated that though the Election Commission of India (ECI) had lodged a complaint based on the Aland Congress candidate’s representation, it was reportedly refusing to provide details to the Karnataka police investigating the case. According to him, the ECI had ignored 18 requests for information from the Karnataka CID.