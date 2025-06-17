Siddaramaiah Clarifies Caste Survey Separate from Centre’s 2027 Census

Bengaluru: Unlike Karnataka holding a fresh socio-economic survey inclusive of caste enumeration, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday stated the Union Government announced to hold population census in two phases in 2027 but nowhere it mentioned to hold caste enumeration along with the population census exercise.

Speaking to reporters in Davangere town, the Chief Minister said “We have no objection to the Centre’s population census of 2027. The socio-economic survey of the Karnataka government is a different one.”

The Union Government has not stated to hold socio-economic and educational survey in the population census planned in 2027, Siddaramaiah said and stated Section 11 (1) of Backward Class Act, 1995 clearly states the need to conduct a fresh socio-economic and educational survey if the previous socio-economic survey is a decade old. It may be noted here that the socio-economic survey report prepared was in 2015.

Based on the Act, the Chief Minister said, a fresh socio-economic and educational survey has been announced.