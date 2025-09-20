Siddaramaiah: Christian Sub-Castes Removed from Karnataka Caste Census

Gadag: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday indicated that the column showing Christian sub-castes have been removed from the caste census. Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of "politicising" the matter.

Commenting on the confusion over introduction of 'Christian' nomenclature in the sub-caste category, the CM said, It has been removed now. Clarifying further, he said, It is not me who has removed it. The Backward Class Commission is a statutory body. We cannot interfere in it. We cannot direct it. We have given it guidelines and asked them to do it according to the guidelines.

To a query Siddaramaiah said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sent him the letter submitted by the BJP leaders. It is not the Governor who has said this. I have seen it. The BJP is doing it for political reasons. Should I keep giving replies to the BJP? he asked.

In the letter, Gehlot pointed out that the survey could cause "social disturbance, long term complications and irreparable damage" to the social fabric of the state. He also asked the CM to re-examine the issue.

On the BJP's allegation that the Congress is dividing castes, Siddaramaiah said, When are we breaking castes? The government should know your (people's) socio-educational and economic status. Without knowing it how can we formulate policies for you?

To a question about Panchamasali Jagadguru pontiff Vachanananda Swamiji calling this survey a conspiracy, Siddaramaiah wondered whether the Centre conducting a caste census could also be considered a conspiracy.

Caste survey was stopped in 1931 itself. Now the Centre is saying that it will do caste survey. Should we say that there is a conspiracy in it as well? The Centre's caste census will take place in 2028, the Chief Minister said.

Responding to a question about some ministers opposing the caste census during the cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah said, No one opposed the survey anywhere. Everyone agreed for the survey.

Noting that it is not merely a caste survey but socio-economic, educational and 'employment' survey, Siddaramaiah said it is aimed at bringing equality in the society. According to him, the survey will identify those deprived of opportunities.

If we have to bring equality in the society, shouldn't we give a chance to those who are deprived of opportunities and are economically weaker? We have to give them priority in our programmes."

Siddaramaiah said 1.75 lakh teachers will act as enumerators and each teacher will survey 120 to 150 houses in 15 days. The survey from September 22 to October 7 will take place with an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore.

The enumerators will conduct survey for 15 days, who will go to every house, asking people their caste and religion as also their education, the Chief Minister said. Highlighting the need for the exercise, Siddaramaiah said his government wants to know the number of castes existing in the state. Another most important thing is that this is a socio-educational, economic and 'job' survey, he noted.