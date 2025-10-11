Siddaramaiah Chairs First Greater Bengaluru Authority Meeting, Directs Focus on Civic Amenities

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired the inaugural meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), and directed the authorities to provide necessary basic facilities to the residents of the city, that include proper garbage disposal, reducing traffic congestion, and maintaining roads and sewage systems.

He has also instructed to take steps to keep the city clean, enhance its beauty, and increase the revenue of all five municipal corporations under the GBA.

The newly formed umbrella agency 'the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA)' will act as a coordinator, while the city will be administered by five corporations.

The GBA, chaired by the chief minister, includes 75 members, including MLAs, MPs, and MLCs.

However, BJP members boycotted Friday's meeting, and accused the Congress government of "dividing" the city founded by Nada Prabhu Kempegowda, and violating the 74th Amendment of the Constitution, which empowers urban local bodies to legislate and execute laws on municipal matters.

They also cited procedural lapses, including delay in sending the meeting agenda, as reason for the boycott.

"All municipal commissioners should increase tax collection in their jurisdiction. Garbage disposal and cleanliness should be given priority. Footpaths should be made as wide as possible. Quality should not be compromised for any reason. If the authorities are involved with the contractors, quality work cannot be done," Siddaramaiah said at the meeting, according to his office statement.

He instructed officials to chalk out a plan to improve last mile connectivity on the metro line to ease traffic congestion, and directed the Transport Minister to review the deployment of small buses for this.

The CM said in the coming days, all the concerned departments, like Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which are providing services to the citizens of Bengaluru, should work in coordination with GBA.

He asked authorities to identify locations for adequate administrative offices for the five municipal corporations and take steps for their construction.

"The respective corporations should take steps to ensure proper garbage disposal at their level," he added.

Clarifying that there is no political motive behind the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, Siddramaiah said everyone should work in coordination in the coming days to achieve the goal of providing best civic facilities and good governance to the people.

The Chief Minister also noted that public representatives have the opportunity to voice their opinions freely at GBA meetings. Taking on the BJP, he said, "But some public representatives have missed this opportunity. Those who are against the development of Bengaluru and those who are against decentralization of power have boycotted this meeting."

Accusing the Congress government of "dividing" Bengaluru that was founded by Nada Prabhu Kempegowda, BJP leader R Ashoka told reporters that on returning to power, his party will reunite the city.

Seeking to know whether decentralization of power means dividing the city, he asked, "Will you (CM) divide the state too, for the sake of development... Delegation of power is important, do it, rather than dividing the city."

Noting that a notice has to be issued seven days in advance for the meeting, Ashoka said phone calls were made only on Thursday, agenda was sent at 12 noon on Friday, and the meeting was held at 4 in the evening.

The 74th Amendment to the Constitution is like the "Bhagavad Gita" for local bodies, he said, adding that for the five new corporations, the Mayors should hold supreme authority, but instead the powers here have been vested in the authority headed by CM.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar said the GBA has been given the responsibility of the city's planning authority and the power to issue Transferable Development Rights (TDR). "This power has been handed over to GBA from BDA."

Noting that the financial limit of the municipal committees' expenditure has been increased, Shivakumar said, "the expenditure limit of municipal commissioners has been increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore. Thus, Rs 15 crore will be given to the commissioners of the five corporations. The expenditure limit of the standing committee has been increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. Rs 25 crore will be given for the standing committee of the five municipalities".

"The expenditure limit of the mayor has been increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, and it will be Rs 50 crore for the five corporations. This is a historic decision," he said. Defending creation of five corporations, he said, "it has been done while ensuring that the 74th Amendment is not violated."