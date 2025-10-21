Siddaramaiah Calls Tejasvi Surya “Amavase” Over Silence on Karnataka Issues

BENGALURU: Expressing his displeasure over Opposition party Lok Sabha members from Karnataka not raising their voice over ‘injustice’ to the State from Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday remarked BJP Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya (meaning luminous/bright) but “I call him Amavase (in Kannada refers to black/dark)” over his reported “silence” over “injustice” to Karnataka.

Speaking after launching white topping of roads in Gandhinagar and Chickpet Assembly seats in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having “vengeance” against Karnataka (over BJP thrown out of power in Assembly election of 2023) over denying Karnataka its legitimate share of funds under the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission, budgetary allocations to Upper Bhadra Project, denying compensation to the State over rationalization of Goods and Tax Services resulted in Karnataka losing about Rs 15,000 crore in revenue.

The Chief Minister questioned the contributions of Members of Parliament from Karnataka including Union Ministers-H.D. Kumarswamy and Shobha Karandlaje and accused Lok Sabha members P.C. Mohan, representing Bengaluru Central seat and Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejsavi Surya “not daring to raise their voices for injustice to Karnataka.”

“BJP MLAs mimic what they have been taught by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS),” he said and recalled “Once I asked Leader of Opposition R. Ashok over the affairs and I was told by him that they are bound by the RSS. What to do?” Siddaramaiah stated “Do you want such leaders?”

Siddaramaiah stated “You cast your votes over Modi, Modi” but in return “What have the MPs done for the State?” He made a fervent appeal to the residents of Bengaluru to defeat them in the elections since they have betrayed the people of Karnataka by their silence over "injustice" to Karnataka.

The BJP exited office after defeat in 2023 elections by burdening the State exchequer and tenders were floated by the previous government without money to pay the contractors, he said and stated “The Congress government which is in power has been burdened now.”