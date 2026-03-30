Siddaramaiah Blends Emotion, Welfare Pitch And Attacks To Back Umesh Meti in Bagalkot Bypoll

Bagalkot: With a mix of emotional appeal, welfare outreach and sharp political attacks, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought to consolidate support for the Congress candidate Umesh Meti as the bypoll campaign gathered momentum in the district on Monday.

Starting his two-day campaign in the district, Siddaramaiah toured Sutagundar, Nayanegali and nearby villages, rallying support for Congress candidate Umesh Meti, son of HY Meti. He urged voters to elect Umesh Meti, stating that it would be a tribute to late leader HY Meti, whose contributions, he said, were instrumental in bringing projects like the proposed medical college to Bagalkot.

“All four children of Meti had sought the party ticket, but each of them assured that they would work together regardless of who was chosen. Following the Congress party’s tradition, we have given the ticket to Umesh Meti. Therefore, support him and ensure his victory,” he urged.

Targeting the BJP-led Central government, Siddaramaiah alleged that it has adopted an anti-people stance on the Almatti issue.

“For 13 years, even a gazette notification was not issued. Even during their four years in power in the state, though they announced land compensation, they failed to release the funds. As Chief Minister, I have decided to provide Rs 40 lakh per acre for irrigated land and Rs 30 lakh per acre for dry land. We have initiated the process and will ensure compensation is paid within three years,” he said.

Emphasising development, the Chief Minister said the Congress government had already laid the foundation for a medical college in the district.

“At the insistence of HY Meti, we have laid the foundation for a medical college in Bagalkot. We will also establish a super-speciality hospital and a trauma centre. Ours is a government that delivers on its promises,” he asserted.

He further accused the previous governments led by BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai of indulging only in “loot” without carrying out development works.

Highlighting the pro-farmer measures initiated by his government in the state, Siddaramaiah said he had intervened to secure a higher support price for sugarcane growers.

“When the Centre failed to meet farmers’ demand for a higher support price, I convened a meeting with farmer organisations and sugar factory owners and ensured an additional Rs 200 was provided,” he stated.

He said, “the governments led by BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai did nothing but indulge in loot and failed to carry out any meaningful development works. The BJP did not honour its promises and did not waive even a single rupee of farmers’ loans. It was our government that came to the aid of people affected by the Covid crisis by introducing five guarantee schemes to support them.”

He said, “HY Meti was always accessible to the people and responded to the needs of the AHINDA communities. The BJP, which failed to respond to people while in power, is now spreading misinformation about our guarantees. What moral right do they have to seek votes?”