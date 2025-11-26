Siddaramaiah Asked High Command to Clear Air on Leadership Issue Early

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday said the Chief Minister Siddramaiah has asked the Congress High Command to clear air at the earliest on the issue of leadership change in the state.

The Minister, who hold public works portfolio, told reporters that he would soon seek time from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to meet him.

According to him, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has the ambition to become the chief minister and he had made it known to all from the day one but the party high command gave chance to Siddaramaiah.

Noting that the party high command has to decide on the leadership change, Jarkiholi said Siddaramaiah has also said that the high command should finalise it at the earliest.

"When CM says it, then seniors in the party should take note of it," the minister said. When asked whether the MLAs have agreed for it, Jarkiholi said such a discussion is not taking place in the party at present.

"There is no discussion about leadership change in the party. Once it comes up then we will discuss but there is no discussion about it in the party right now," the minister said.

To a question whether he met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve the matter, Jarkiholi said he will seek time and meet Kharge to discuss this issue and to tell him his opinion.

The minister also said that Shivakumar had met many people -- some at his residence and some others outside. He also said he too had met him.

Regarding Home Minister G Parameshwara's claim that he should also be made the CM, the Public Works Minister said Parameshwara had served as party president for five years.

"I had said in Belagavi that there is nothing wrong in making such claims. So he too is senior but who will decide finally? It happens in Delhi. All that we can do is just make a claim".

Regarding Siddaramaiah's services in the party post retirement, Jarkiholi said, "We (Congress) will require CM Siddaramaiah's leadership, his service and guidance even after his retirement from the active politics".

There is stiff competition between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar.

Shivakumar has been insisting that he be made the next chief minister, said sources close to him. According to sources in the Congress, Shivakumar had one hour meeting with Jarkiholi in a private hotel.