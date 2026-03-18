Shotage Of Commercial LPG Cylinder Hardly Had Any Impact On Cooking Foods At Zoos In Karnataka

BENGALURU: The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders hasn’t had much impact on preparation of foods at zoos falling under Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) as officials have met with the situation making judicious use of cylinders besides switching over to alternate options such as use of firewood and induction stoves.

One of the Zoos which require a regular supply of one commercial LPG per day is the Bannerghatta Biological Park of Bengaluru. Its’ Director Surya Sen told Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday “We need a commercial LPG cylinder a day and 7 cylinders a week but we have a supply of 5 cylinders at the moment.”

“We need commercial LPG cylinders to cook food, mainly rice/ragi for as many as 30 elephants in captivity at the Biological Park (along with fodder). In addition, we cook grains to serve for animals including boiled eggs. Boiled eggs are served to bears and monkeys among other omnivorous animals,” said the Director. Elephants have a huge appetite to satiate.

“We are okay with the supply of cylinders to the Biological Park while an appeal has made to officials concerned of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to treat Zoos as essential sector and ensure regular supply of commercial LPG cylinders including Indane, agency fixed to ensure supply of commercial LPG cylinders to BBP,” he said.

To overcome the shortage of cylinders, Surya Sen said the Park switched over to the use of firewood and induction stoves to cook foods for animals when shortage of supply of commercial LPG was affected.

While Bannerghatta Biological Park is coping with a slight shortage in supply of commercial LPG cylinders, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park near Hampi of Vijayanagar district is in a comfortable situation.

The Zoological Park Director Rajesh Naik said “We have six bears for whom food needs to be cooked using commercial LPG cylinders.” At the Zoo, he said, ragi ganji (in semi-liquid form) is served to bears which are in captivity and sometimes bread items are served to them.

“We also serve fruits to bears,” said the Director and stated shortage of commercial LPG cylinders elsewhere has had any impact on preparation of foods at the Zoo.

Member Secretary of Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Dr Sunil Panwar said there are 9 zoos under ZAK and in reply to a query have zoos complained over shortage of commercial gas cylinders, he stated "Not yet."