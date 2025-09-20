Shobha Asks Rahul: Did Congress Win 135 Karnataka Seats Through Fraud?

Bidar: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “vote chori” allegations, questioning how the Congress won 135 seats out of 224 in Karnataka and asking if it was through fraud.

Addressing reporters during her visit to Bidar, Shobha said Rahul’s remarks on voter deletions in Aland were nothing but an attempt to cast aspersions on democratic institutions.

“He spoke about vote chori in Aland. But who won in Aland? It was the Congress. Siddaramaiah’s own constituency has house numbers listed as ‘00’ — even in the 2025 electoral rolls,” she said and explained why there were such numbers in the list.

“They speak of vote fraud and deletion. But who won 135 seats in Karnataka? Was it by fraud? Who won Aland? Only a thief knows theft best. Rahul Gandhi himself should be probed for spreading these falsehoods,” Shobha charged.

Alleging that Rahul was undermining public confidence in institutions, she said, “He wants people to lose trust in organisations like the CBI, IT, ED and the Election Commission. He is trying to create commotion and unrest in the country. This is the agenda of George Soros. In India, Rahul is its executor. There should be an investigation into this.”

Referring to the High Court’s recent annulment of the election of Malur Congress MLA, Shobha asked, “Rahul should answer — who indulged in fraud there? Similar complaints have surfaced in Sringeri as well. By winning 135 seats through dubious means, he has the audacity to preach about Karnataka.”

On governance, she compared the financial condition of Karnataka with neighbouring Telangana, led by Congress’s Revanth Reddy.

“In Karnataka, after two and half years of Congress rule, the treasury is empty. Roads are not being repaired, buses are not being maintained. Companies are shifting away from Bengaluru. Industries are moving out. This government has completely failed. They should resign and leave the seat,” she declared.

The Union Minister also targeted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the caste survey. “Whenever Siddaramaiah fails, his only weapon is caste. In 2013 he tried to divide Lingayats and Veerashaivas. Now he is attempting to divide all communities. They are creating new categories such as Lingayat Christians and Vokkaliga Christians. This is a ploy to rob our communities of reservation,” she alleged.