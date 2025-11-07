Shivananda Patil Meets Protesting Farmers, Assures Quick Resolution

Belagavi: Sugarcane farmers in Belagavi have refused to attend any meeting with the state government in Bengaluru and have instead set a deadline of November 8 evening for the government to meet their demands. The farmers also deferred their proposed National Highway blockade. The decision came after Sugar Minister Shivananda Patil met the protesting farmers at Gurlapur Cross late on Thursday evening.

The farmers, who had earlier planned a massive highway blockade on November 7, decided to call it off following the Minister’s request. “Please do not hold the proposed highway blockade. I understand your anger, but sitting on the road can lead to incidents. We need patience and restraint. The Chief Minister has asked me to convey that the issue will be resolved within two days,” Patil told the protestors during the interaction.

Patil also urged the leaders to send a delegation to Bengaluru for discussions with the Chief Minister, but the farmers rejected the proposal outright.

“If the government needs time to deliberate, we will continue our protest here. Take time till Friday evening, but by 7 pm, the rate must be declared at this place,” the farmers told the Minister.

The farmer leaders said they had faith in the Minister, but warned that if their demands were not met by the deadline, they would launch a massive protest.

“If our demands are ignored, we will intensify the agitation with one crore protesters, including members of Kannada organisations, lawyers, farmers, and seers,” they warned.