Shivamogga Police Trying To Authenticate Video Clip on Pro-Pakistan Slogan Shouting In Bhadravathi

BENGALURU: A 12-sec video clip of a procession taken out by members of a particular community in Bhadravathi town of Shivamogga went viral on public domain on Tuesday in which some unidentified persons reportedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans and police are at work to establish its 'authenticity.' However, acting on the video clip circulated in public domain, police registered a suo moto case at Old Town police station in Bhadravathi.

The procession was taken out in Bhadravathi town by members of a particular community and on reaching Gandhi Circle in the town, some members shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ it is alleged. However, police are investigating the ‘authenticity’ of the video clip and tracking the person who videographed it.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar told reporters police are working to authenticate the video clip circulated over pro-Pakistan slogans raised in Bhadravathi. Meanwhile, the video clip circulated has been subjected to tests by Forensic experts. While a team of police have been entrusted with the task of identifying the persons involved in the procession, the SP exuded confidence of making arrests of those involved in shouting pro-Pakistan slogans.

“We have complete videography of the procession in Bhadravathi besides voice enabled surveillance cameras to help track down the persons involved in the pro-Pakistan slogan shouting,” said the SP and stated “The procession has been covered using drone surveillance camera.” The SP said 3 teams of police headed by Inspectors are at work over pro-Pakistan slogan shouting in Bhadravathi town.

Members of pro-Hindu organisations staged a protest at Madhavachar Circle in Bhadravathi condemning the reported pro-Pakistan slogan shouting and wanted the police to make immediate arrest of the person who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan.