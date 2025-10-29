Shivakumar Will Become CM if That Is In His Fate: DCM's Brother Suresh

Bengaluru: Former Congress MP D K Suresh on Wednesday said he desires to see his elder brother and deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar become the CM, and that if it is in his fate, he will occupy the top post.

Refusing to comment on speculations about a possible change of chief minister and the so-called "November revolution", Suresh asserted that the party's decision would be final and that everyone would abide by it.

There has been speculation about a change in leadership in Karnataka when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term next month a development some have referred to as the "November revolution". "I have no information about it. For me, November means 'Kannada Rajyotsava' (state formation day) and celebrating the festival of Kannadigas," he said.

"I have no information about other things. You will have to ask the chief minister, party president, and AICC leaders about it," Suresh told reporters when asked about the power-sharing and cabinet reshuffle talks in November, after the Bihar poll results.

Asked about his brother's political prospects, he said, "If it is in his fate, it will change. If not, it won't. Why worry about it? I have said that I have a desire to see my brother as CM. If it is in his fate, it will happen."

When asked what efforts were being made toward that goal, he replied, "No efforts; whatever the party decides. Shivakumar is the state president of the party and the deputy CM. It is his duty to conduct himself in a way that causes no harm to the party. He is doing that, and I am confident he will continue to do so."

There has been ongoing speculation within Karnataka's political circles particularly within the ruling Congress about a possible leadership change later this year, citing an alleged power-sharing agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Asked whether Shivakumar was unconcerned about the so-called "November revolution", Suresh said, "He is the party president, and it is his duty to treat everyone equally. He must conduct himself in a way that safeguards the party's interests and dignity, and he is doing that. He will abide by the party's decisions."

When questioned whether the time had come for Shivakumar to become CM amid speculation about a 2.5-year power-sharing deal, Suresh said, "I don't have information about it."

"It is not about 2.5 years. People have given Congress a five-year mandate. We should protect the people's interests and fulfil the promises made. The government and the party are working toward that."

Amid the speculation, Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would continue in office for the full five-year term, subject to the Congress high command's decision. There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the top post after the Assembly election results in May 2023.

The Congress high command eventually convinced Shivakumar to take up the post of deputy CM. At the time, reports indicated that a "rotational chief minister" arrangement had been agreed upon, under which Shivakumar would take over after two and a half years. However, the party has never officially confirmed this.

Asked about Siddaramaiah's reported statement, in which he did not rule out contesting the 2028 Assembly polls, suggesting that the party still needed him, Suresh said the Congress would face the 2028 elections under the incumbent CM's leadership.

"There are people aged 95 and 98 still active in politics, so there is nothing wrong if Siddaramaiah says he will contest again. He is our leader, and under his leadership, we will go to the next polls," he said.

When asked whether Siddaramaiah was indispensable for the party, Suresh said, "He has all the qualities of a leader. He is strong, healthy, and actively participates in daily events and programmes. He is providing good administration, so there is nothing wrong in facing the polls under his leadership."

On demands for a "Dalit CM" and plans by the community leaders in Congress to hold a Dalit convention amid talk of leadership change, Suresh said there was nothing wrong with it, as it would help strengthen the party organisation. When asked whether the Dalit convention should be held under the party's banner, he said, "It is left to those who are planning to organise it."