Shivakumar Rules Out Acquisition of 6 Acres of Lal Bagh Land for Bengaluru Tunnel Project

Bengaluru: Regarding news of acquisition of 6-acres of land belonging to Lal Bagh in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday ruled out the need of 6-acres of land for tunneling road project but clarified “Only half an acre is all needed to provide entry and exit way near Ashoka Pillar of Jayanagar. An acre of land available for parking will be used for storage facilities.”

He termed the news to acquire 6 acre of Lal Bagh land for road tunneling project as "false."

Continuing, he said, after road tunnel project works are completed, space used for storage facilities will be cleared and in its place, new saplings will be planted.” Shivakumar dismissed any threat to Lal Bagh from the road tunneling project.

The Bengaluru incharge minister along with concerned residents conducted a spot inspection of Lal Bagh where road tunneling will pass via Lal Bagh. He told reporters an amount of Rs 10 crore will be provided for the development of Lal Bagh from Greater Bengaluru Authority which will be used for the construction of a gymnasium to cater to the needs of fitness freaks.

In reply to a query, Shivakumar said tenders have been invited for road tunneling projects in Bengaluru city and later the tender will be finalized after taking into consideration who all will participate.

Earlier, a resident R.C. Jagannath appealed to the Minister not to cause damages to Lal Bagh and wanted the Bengaluru incharge Minister to exercise caution in executing road tunneling project via Lal Bagh. Shivakumar aasured Jagannath to ensure no damage is done to Lal Bagh.

Another resident Rajaram asked the Minister to make contractors accountable to maintain roads including repair of potholes from start of the project to its completion be it Namma Metro works or any others. Only if contractors are held accountable, then, nearly half of the road damages will be addressed.

The Bengaluru incharge minister heard grievances of the public and assured action.