Shivakumar Pushes for Tungabhadra Water, Defends Quotas

Kalaburagi: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Saturday praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as one of India’s greatest leaders, stating that his economic policies transformed the country.



Responding to questions at a press conference about naming Bangalore University after Singh, Shivakumar said, “After Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh made immense contributions to the nation. His policies lifted millions out of poverty, strengthened the economy, and ensured job security in rural areas. We will not limit his recognition to just one university; various projects will be named after him in the coming days.”



Shivakumar also defended the Karnataka budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling it a historic Rs 4 lakh crore budget that ensures balanced allocations for all sections of society.

Shivakumar outlined the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, rural development, and infrastructure. He emphasized that the Congress government has prioritized ASHA and Anganwadi workers.



Shivakumar revealed that he has sought meetings with Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to retain 25-30 TMC of surplus Tungabhadra water for Kalyana Karnataka.

“We are considering alternative projects, including the Navali Dam, and have directed officials to discuss the matter with CM’s technical advisor Kanhaiya Naidu,” he said.



Responding to concerns over the 4 percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, Shivakumar criticized BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for his past remarks against the community.



On the ongoing Tur dal crisis, Shivakumar acknowledged farmers' grievances and assured that the government is actively discussing the issue with technical committees and research centers.



“Our district in-charge ministers are closely monitoring the situation. The Congress government is committed to protecting farmers’ livelihoods,” he stated.



Reacting to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s claim that the Karnataka budget favors Muslims, Shivakumar accused him of divisive politics.





