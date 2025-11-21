Shivakumar Meets Undertrail Congress MLAs In Prison

BENGALURU: President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, a strong contender to ascend to the post of Chief Minister, on Friday met two Congress legislators-Vinay Kulkarni and K.C. Veerendra, lodged in Central Prison as undertrials, Bengaluru, to seek their support in case the central leadership decides to go by the opinion of party MLAs.

Vinay Kulkarni and K.C. Veerendra, both are close to D.K. Shivakumar. Vinay Kulkarni representing Dharwad Assembly seat is accused in the alleged murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gouda while K.C. Veerendra, representing Chitradurga Assembly seat, has been arrested by sleuths of Directorate of Enforcement in connection with illegal online betting. Shivakumar first met K.C, Veerendra at the Prison at around 4.30 pm and later spoke to Vinay Kulkarni after he returned from a hearing at a Court in Bengaluru.

Sources said loyalists of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are at work to garner the support of MLAs. Ministers-H.C. Mahadevappa and Zameer Ahmed were said to be trying to woo MLAs while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly made a phone call to Minister of Agriculture N. Chaluvarayaswamy to enquire over his visit to New Delhi. Chaluvarayaswamy clarified to the Chief Minister his New Delhi visit was over matters related to his Ministry and had nothing to do with politics or meeting central leaders.

Some MLAs loyal to Shivakumar reportedly Ravikumar Gowda, Rangantha and some others reached New Delhi reportedly over change of guard in Karnataka and some other MLAs including Iqbal Hussian are planning a trip to New Delhi hoping to meet central party leaders with a demand to initiate a change in leadership in Karnataka by promoting Shivakumar as Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Karnataka party incharge and general secretary of All India Congress Committee Randeep Singh Surjewala warned MLAs/leaders from making any public statements on the issue of leadership and stated “The needless statements of some Congress leaders and MLAs added to the speculation of (change of leadership).”