“Shivakumar Junior To Me,” Says CM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar completed six years as president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday. While congratulating Shivakumar on completion of 6 years, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah quipped “Shivakumar is junior to me" and stated "a bright future awaits him (Shivakumar).”

It may be recalled here Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are engaged in a tussle over power-sharing in Karnataka. Shivakumar claims to have entered into an oral agreement reached between him and Siddaramaiah in May, 2023 to transfer power after two-and-half years of rule. The claim made by Shivakumar has been denied by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah assured his support to help the party to retain power in the State in 2028 and he stated to associate with the party in its organization and struggles.

Recalling his association with Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said Shivakumar worked with him in tandem to help the State maintain its communal amity.

The Chief Minister appreciated Shivakumar over his struggle together with party leaders/workers to bring the Congress party back to power in Karnataka defeating communal forces.

“Shivakumar remained loyal to Congress party despite opposition party- Bharatiya Janata Party when in power tortured him by registering false cases. Yet Shivakumar did not succumb to the pressure and did not compromise,” lauded Siddaramaiah.

“He is an inspiration to numerous youth party workers,” Siddaramaiah said and termed Shivakumar “a clever person when it comes to party organization, value-based and an industrious person.”

To mark his 6 years as KPCC President, Shivakumar hosted a dinner for party MLAs in Bengaluru.