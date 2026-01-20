“Shivakumar is Maintaining Patience on Transfer of Power on Rahul Gandhi’s Assurance,” Says Former MP

BENGALURU: With reference to transfer of power in Karnataka, Congress leader and former Member of Parliament D.K. Suresh on Tuesday his elder brother and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is keeping a close watch over the developments happening in the party with “utter patience” and said “In politics, both power and patience is not permanent.”

However, he said, “It is up to God. Let's wait for the decision (from central leaders)” and stated “All things must come to an end.” Pointing to one to one meeting with Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru airport by Shivakumar, a couple of days back, Suresh said Shivakumar has been asked to be “patient” by Rahul Gandhi and the LoP in Lok Sabha assured Shivakumar to initiate steps at an appropriate time (on change of guard).”

He termed his elder brother a disciplined soldier of the party and he has been patiently waiting for a decision from the central leaders on transfer of power in Karnataka. “Chief Minister’s post does not come to a person easily. If it is in Shivakumar’s fate then he will occupy the post,” Suresh said in reply to a question.

Continuing on transfer of power, Suresh stated (in oblique reference to Chief Minister Sidaramaiah), “Trust is of utmost importance in politics” and referred to instances wherein a chairman of a Panchayat will not give up his post easily. Once in the post of a chairman, a constant effort is made to stretch his tenure citing one or the other reason.

“It is difficult to direct a person to step down from the post by reminding him of his promise (prior to taking oath),” he said. On the president of All India Congress Committee Mallikarjun Kharge's silence over transfer of power, Suresh said “He is tight lipped” and stated “Will he open his mouth before the media person when he does not say anything to us?”



