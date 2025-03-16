Shivakumar Challenges BJP on Equal Representation Claim

Gadag: Hitting back at BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar challenged him to practice what he preaches on equal representation.

“Before lecturing us, let him first ensure that his party appoints a minority leader as an MLC, a Rajya Sabha member, or a Union minister,” he told reporters during his visit to Gadag on Sunday.

In a post on X, Vijayendra on Sunday stated that the BJP remained committed to the principle of 'equal share and equal treatment for all.' He also alleged that the Congress government is following a policy of 'more share for Muslims, less for others,' thereby setting fire to Kuvempu's vision of ‘Sarvajanangada Shantiya Tota’ (a peaceful garden for all communities).

“BJP should first give opportunities to two Christians and three Muslims before talking about equal representation. Only then will Vijayendra have the right to speak on this matter,” Shivakumar said while criticizing Vijayendra’s post on X.

He also advised Vijayendra to read Kuvempu’s Naadageethe (state anthem) properly and understand its message of unity. “It speaks about harmony and inclusivity. Now that Vijayendra is the BJP president, he should act at his level and not make random statements,” he said.

Shivakumar reiterated that all communities, including Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, and Buddhists, are integral to the state and nation and that the Congress government is committed to their welfare.

On reports of his supporters pushing for a grand celebration in North Karnataka to mark his five years as KPCC president, Shivakumar said, “There are different views on this. First, I have directed ministers to conduct workers’ meetings at the constituency level. Once that is done, we will organize celebrations to mark the government’s two-year milestone.”