Shiruru landslide: Truck found in water, naval deep divers to anchor it

Mangaluru: Proving updates on the ongoing search operations at the Shiruru landslide site in Ankola Taluk, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that a truck has been located in the water and the naval deep divers will attempt anchoring shortly.

The landslide, which occurred on July 16, left at least 11 people missing. To date, eight bodies have been recovered, but three individuals are still unaccounted for, including Arjun from Kerala, who went missing along with his truck. It is believed that the truck is buried under the debris in the adjacent Gangavali river.

The search effort involves multiple agencies, including the Army, Navy, NDRF, SDRF, and other departments, all working tirelessly despite heavy rains in the region.

“One truck has been definitively located in the water and that the naval deep divers will attempt anchoring shortly. The long arm boomer excavator will be used to dredge the river. Advanced drone based Intelligent Underground Buried Object Detection system was also deployed for search. The Coast Guard will do a helicopter search for missing bodies in water,” Krishna Byre Gowda said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, MLA Sathish Sail and Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya distributed compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Sanni Hanmantha Gowda, who lost her life in the landslide. Her body was found on Tuesday.