Shiggaon Assembly Seat Turn Out Be BJP’s Dynastic Politics Ground

Bengaluru: For the ensuing Shiggaon-Savanur assembly by-poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a political novice Bharat Bommai (36), son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as its nominee and by plunging into electoral politics he became the third member from Bommai family to contest election. His grandfather S.R. Bommai was also the Chief Minister in 1988.



After stating that he is not in favour of fielding his son Bharat Bommai for Shiggaon by-poll, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday told reporters in Bengaluru he bowed to the decision of senior party leaders and okay with his son fighting the Shiggaon by-poll. Shiggaon Assembly seat was represented by him and resigned following his victory in the Haveri Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Meanwhile, the profile of Bharat stated he is a resident of R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru city and done Masters of Business Administration in Innovation from Singapore Management University, Singapore. He did his Bachelor of Engineering in Purdue University, United States of America.

Bharat Bommai exuded confidence of voters blessing him in the by-poll. In his profile, Bharat Bommai stated “(Being in politics) Bommai’s family have been responsible for the growth and development of Karnataka in particular and the country in general for the last five decades.”

Bharat Bommai termed himself an “entrepreneur” and his success in his entrepreneurship are short-term goals business goals which are essential secret ingredients for long-term company goals.

“The companies I have initiated and developed are implementing emerging trends and best practices to support and focus on public/private partnerships, also to support and nurture young minds,” his profile stated.

In another pick by BJP for Sandur assembly by-poll, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes in Ballari district, State president of BJP ST Morcha Bangaru Hanumantha stated in his profile that he is the first-generation entry into politics from his family.

Apart from being in politics, Hanumantha’s profile stated he is a film actor, contractor, agriculturist and a social worker.

Hanumantha stated he has been actively involved in party workers assigned to him and worked at the ground level in 2008, 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections in Kudligi Assembly seat and strived hard for the success of party nominees in 2009, 2014 and 2019 Parliamentary elections.