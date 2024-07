Several Trains From Mangaluru Diverted Due to Landslide

Mangaluru: Due to the landslide between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli in the South Western Railway, several train services have been diverted. The affected trains, starting their journeys on July 26, will follow alternate routes.



Train No. 07378: The Mangaluru Central – Vijayapura Express Special will be diverted via Karwar, Madgaon Junction, Kulem, Castle Rock, Londa Junction, and Hubballi Junction.

Train No. 16595: The KSR Bengaluru – Karwar Express will be rerouted through Yasvantpur Junction, Banaswadi, Salem Junction, Podanur Junction, Shoranur Junction, and Mangaluru Junction.

Train No. 16586: The Murdeshwar – SMVT Bengaluru Express will travel via Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur Junction, and Salem Junction.

Train No. 16512: The Kannur – KSR Bengaluru Express will follow the route via Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur Junction, and Salem Junction.

Train No. 16596: The Karwar – KSR Bengaluru Express will be diverted through Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur Junction, and Salem Junction.

Train No. 16511: The KSR Bengaluru – Kannur Express will be rerouted via Salem Junction, Shoranur Junction, and Mangaluru Junction.

Train No. 16585: The SMVT Bengaluru – Murdeshwar Express will follow an alternate route through Salem Junction, Shoranur Junction, and Mangaluru Junction.