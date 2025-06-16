Several Bike Taxis Seized by RTO Officials in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: With effect from Monday, bike taxis in Karnataka cannot operate as per the order of High Court of Karnataka. However, several bike taxis which hit the road operating with customers were seized by officials of Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Bengaluru city.





RTO officials seized bike taxis particularly in Rajajinagar and Yeshwantpur jurisdictions. Till 4 pm, as many as 40 bike taxis were seized after they were found operating in violation of High Court order.

Noticing bike taxis affecting their income levels, various auto rickshaw drivers associations in Bengaluru city moved the High Court seeking a ban on bike taxis in Karnataka. The High Court found the bike taxis operating in Karnataka not ‘legal’ and in violation of Motor Vehicles Act. Bike taxis operated without yellow boards affixed to their vehicles or dress code.



Meanwhile, there has been mixed reactions to the ban on bike taxis in Karnataka. Some customers felt bike taxis offered services at relatively lower fares than autorickshaws and bike taxis journeys were good for solo passengers.



But, some passengers complained against auto rickshaws accusing them of not accepting journeys to a particular destination and sometimes even charging extra fares for the journeys. Some passengers favoured “Let both autos and bike taxis operate” and others stated “Bike taxis hit auto drivers earnings which impacted their livelihood.”