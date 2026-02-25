Several ABVP Activists Booked For Disturbance At Azim Premji University

BENGALURU: Several activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have been booked by Sarjapur police station in connection with the reported disturbance they created at the Azim Premji University campus on Tuesday evening over an event which they termed it a "anti-national."

But, All India Students Association members described the event at Azim Premji University as a discussion on the occasion of 35 years of state violence in Kunan-Poshpora in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over the incident on their campus, Azim Premji University students on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to deal with ABVP with a decisive legal action while imposing a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). ABVP is a wing of RSS.

ABVP activists stormed entry into the campus where an event was held and ABVP functionaries disrupted the event fearing that the campus hosted an event that was “anti-national” and the event was aimed at projection of Indian army as “rapist” with regard to Funan Poshpora case of Kashmir in 1991. The event is said to be organized by The SPARK, an organisation which acts as a platform for student voice.

The First Information Report against ABVP functionaries has been registered based on a complaint from the Security Officer attached to Azim Premji University who alleged assault on security personnel by ABVP functionaries.

On Wednesday, Azim Premji University students condemned ABVP over its disturbance caused at its campus and termed it as a “fascist, communal, casteist and patriarchal assault.” The students of the varsity in a statement stated the incident on their campus on Tuesday evening was not merely an attack on individuals but on the democratic ethos of educational spaces.

Members of All India Students Association, Bengaluru condemned the ABVP for its violence, hooliganism and vandalism at Azim Premji University campus. However, ABVP stated “Is it wrong to question the anti-national activity in Karnataka?”