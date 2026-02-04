Seven Sent To Judicial Custody In Siddapur Murder Case

KARWAR: All the seven accused including an astrologer have been sent to judicial custody in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old man in Siddapur of Uttara Kannada district.

The deceased has been identified as Vasantha Naik (41). He sustained fatal stab injuries to the chest and hand. Two others — Mahesh Naik (37), brother of the deceased, and neighbour Kumar Narayana Naik (35) — were also stabbed in the chest and are undergoing treatment at the Shivamogga Government Hospital.

According to the complaint filed by Sandhya Naik, wife of the deceased Vasantha Naik, her brother-in-law Mahesh Naik had married Suchitra about 20 years ago and they had two daughters. Mahesh was working in Bengaluru, and during his absence, Suchitra allegedly left with the children and began living with Kamalakar Swami, an astrologer, in Shivamogga without informing her husband.

Distressed by her mother’s behaviour, the elder daughter sent an emotional message to her father on February 1, seeking help and alleging harassment at home. Mahesh brought her to Siddapur and approached the police and the Child Welfare Committee at Sirsi, which asked them to return for further inquiry.

On Feb 2 night, while the family was discussing the issue at their house in Avaraguppa village, Suchitra, her father Lokanath Naik and a few men allegedly barged into the house armed with knives around 9.45 pm and tried to forcibly take the girl away.

When Vasantha Naik objected, two of the assailants allegedly stabbed him in the chest and right hand with the intention to kill. Mahesh Naik and neighbour Kumar Narayana Naik, who attempted to intervene, were also stabbed in the chest.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the spot, following which the accused fled, threatening the family with dire consequences. The injured were shifted to Siddapur Government Hospital, where doctors declared Vasantha Naik brought dead. Mahesh and Kumar were later referred to Shivamogga for advanced treatment.

Following this the police had arrested Suchitra, Lokanath, Kamalakar Bhat, Akash, Irfan, Faizal and Mehfooz. The accused have been sent to Judicial Custody.