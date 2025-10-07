Seven Murshidabad Migrant Workers Critically Burnt in Bengaluru Fire

Seven migrant workers from Murshidabad were critically injured in a fire at their rented accommodation in Birdi Karamani area of Bengaluru early Tuesday, sources said.

Six of the victims are from Nagrajole Pirtala village in Berhampore, while another is from Khidirpur village in the Hariharpara police station area. The workers, all masons, were reportedly sleeping after dinner when a gas leak from a new cylinder triggered the blaze.

All seven sustained severe burns, with 80% to 90% of their bodies affected, and are currently battling for their lives. The injured have been admitted to City Market Hospital in Bengaluru.

The victims have been identified as Minarul Seikh, Tajibul Seikh, Hasan Mullick, Jaibur Seikh, Safijul Seikh, Nur Zamal Seikh — all from Berhampore — and Zahid Ali Khan from Hariharpara, aged between 25 and 31.

According to another migrant worker, Tarik Aziz, the group had arrived in Bengaluru about a month ago to work on the construction of a high-rise building. The fire was brought under control after intervention from neighboring workers and the city’s fire brigade around 2 am on Tuesday.