Senior IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi, Two Others Killed In Road Mishap

KALABURAGI, Nov 25: Three people, including IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi, who was serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation, were killed in a road accident in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred near Gounahalli in Jewargi taluk around 5.30 pm.

According to initial reports, Mahantesh Bilagi (51) was travelling with his relatives to Kalaburagi to attend a family function when their car hit a road divider and overturned near Gounahalli. Five people, including the driver, were in the car. It is said the vehicle swerved in an attempt to avoid a dog that suddenly came onto the road.

Two of his relatives died on the spot. Though Mahantesh was rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Mahantesh Bilagi had served in various key capacities in North Karnataka, including as Assistant Commissioner of Dharwad and Deputy Commissioner of Davangere.