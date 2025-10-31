Second Person Killed in Tiger Attack Near Bandipur

BENGALURU: A tiger strayed out of one of the ranges of Bandipur National Park and mauled an aged person Doddaningaiah (65) while he was at the fields on the borders of the Park in Sargur taluk of Mysuru on Friday. Bandipur National Park, a tiger reserve, is spread across Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

Doddaningaiah was at the fields with two fellow villagers when a tiger pounced on him and dragged him towards the forests. Two fellow villagers came across the incident and screamed which made the tiger panic and abandoned the body to disappear from the place. Forest officials confirmed the death of Doddaninagaiah to tiger attack.

Ii may be recalled here a tiger killed a farmer Rajshekar (65) at Mulluru village on the periphery of Hediyala range of Bandipur National Park in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district a couple of days back.

The farmer was returning from his fields when a tiger said to be hiding among thick foliage attacked Rajshekar and Siddaramegowda. Siddaramegowda managed to escape the tiger attack while Rajshekar became its victim.

On October 16, a farmer identified Madegowda survived the tiger attack on him but was seriously injured in his eyes. The incident occurred at Badagalapura on the periphery of Bandipur National Park.

In Sringeri, two persons were victims of an elephant attack on them near Kerekatte of Sringeri taluk in Chikkamanagaluru district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Umesh (43) and Harish (42). Both belonged to Kerekatte village.