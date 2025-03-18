Second Meghalaya Student Death in Suspected Food Poisoning Case in Mandya

Bengaluru: A 13-year-old student identified as Nyamo Banti, a native of Meghalaya, died at a hospital in Mysuru city on Monday night in a suspected food poisoning case. He was shifted to Mysuru city from Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), Mandya in a serious condition and he died unable to respond to the treatment at the private hospital. He was an inmate of a hostel run by Gokul Educational Institutions at T.Kagepura, Malavalli taluk of Mandya.

Earlier, Kherhlang Khongtani, also from Meghalaya, died on Sunday after he ate vegetable pulav served to the hostel inmates by an industrialist on Friday night on the occasion of Holi festival.

Meanwhile, sources told Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday Meghalaya government deputed two of its officials to visit Karnataka and seek a detailed report on the deaths of two Meghalaya students in Malavalli taluk of Mandya.

As many as 29 students ate food served to them at the hostel and developed symptoms of vomiting among other health issues before they were treated on Saturday. The students who took ill were treated at hospitals in Malavali and 8 of them were shifted to MIMS in Mandya on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar said 29 inmates at the hostel belonged to Meghalaya and 6 others were local students. The hostel run by Gokul Educational Institution had no permission from the education department. During inspection by the Mandya Deputy Commissioner, it was found that the hostel, besides having no permission, also lacked basic amenities.

Over the deaths, police have arrested persons including head master of the school Lankesh and hostel incharge Abhishek.