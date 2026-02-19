Second Cruise Vessel of the Season Calls at New Mangalore Port

Mangaluru:The second cruise vessel of the current season, MS Island Sky, arrived at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday morning.

The Bahamas-flagged ship, operated by Salen Shipmanagement AB, berthed at the port at 7.30 am from Mormugao with 95 passengers and 70 crew members on board.

During the vessel’s halt, passengers were taken on guided tours to various destinations in and around the city, including Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, St Aloysius Chapel, local markets and the Kalbavi Cashew Factory.

The cruise ship departed at 1 pm, port authorities said.