Scion of Erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Ascends Golden Throne

BENGALURU: As part of Sharannavaratri (Dasara) festivities celebrated by erstwhile members of Mysore royal family, religious ceremonies got underway in Mysore Palace by the members of erstwhile royal family of Mysore in Mysuru city on Monday and in accordance with the tradition, scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, also the Lok Sabha member representing Mysuru-Kodagu, ascended the golden throne at the auspicious time between 12:24 pm to 12:58 pm.

The throne was assembled prior to Yaduveer ascending it. The golden throne assembling was taken-up by the royal family between 5.30 am to 5.45 am. Preliminary poojas were performed including kalasa puja to invoke blessings of Lord Ganesh, pujas to kuladevate (family god) Chamundeshwari, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva among others.

Yaduveer was blessed by several priests from Parakala Mutt, Sringeri Mutt, Chamundeshwari temple, Srikanteshwara temple, Uttanahalli Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari temple and all temples located within the Palace premises. The morning rituals also included performing aarti and padapuja to Yaduveer by his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar.

A sacred thread ‘Kankana Dharana’ to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi thotti inside Mysore Palace premises in between 9.55 am to 10.15 am.