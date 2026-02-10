Schoolgirl’s Abduction, Stabbing Claim Found False In Belthangady

MANGALURU: Police investigation into a complaint alleging that a schoolgirl was abducted and inflicted with injuries under the Belthangady police station limits has revealed that no such incident had occurred, officials said on Tuesday.

After examining CCTV footage from the area, police found that no vehicle matching the description given in the complaint was seen at the location. Medical examination of the girl initially indicated that the injury was a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Subsequently, the statement of the minor girl was recorded again, during which she reportedly admitted that she had given a false account of the incident.

As the girl is a minor, the authorities said the matter would be handled sensitively in her best interest. The Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) will provide counselling to the girl, police statement said.

Officials also said that legal action would be initiated against the person who had given a vehicle to the minor to ride.

On Monday, the girl went to the police station along with her parents, alleging that three unidentified men had tried to abduct her and inflicted injuries on her when she resisted.

It was stated that the incident occurred around 8.30 am when the girl was riding her scooter to school and was intercepted about 300 metres from her house by men who arrived in a Maruti Omni van with their faces covered.

The complaint stated that the girl sustained superficial stab injuries on her left hand as they inflicted injuries on her hand.