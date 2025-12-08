SC Notice to Karnataka Cm Over Election Freebies

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court on Monday served a notice on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking his response over a petition filed against him challenging his election from Varuna Assembly seat in Mysuru district in 2023.

The petitioner wanted the Supreme Court to ‘invalidate” the election of Siddaramaiah and bar him from contesting elections for six years over election freebies such as free travel for women across the State in State owned buses among others.

A voter of Varuna Assembly seat represented by Siddaramaiah, petitioner Shankar contended that manifesto particularly 5-guarantee schemes had consent of Siddaramaiah.

In his petition to the Supreme Court, the petitioner alleged the 5-guarantee schemes announced by Congress party at the time of elections in 2023 amounted to bribery of voters and a corrupt practice under the Representation of People’s Act.

It may be recalled here, the High Court of Karnataka in April this year dismissed this petition against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The 5-guarantee schemes announced by the Congress party in 2023 included Rs 2,000 cash benefit scheme for a female head of a family, upto 200 units of free power to every household, free travel for women/girls in State owned buses across the State and two others.

After returning to power in Karnataka, the Congress party implemented the 5-guarantee schemes one after the other.