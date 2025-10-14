SC Allows Continuance of Malur MLA, Orders Recount of Votes

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka ordered the election of K.Y. Nanjegowda as MLA of Malur Assembly seat ‘invalid’ a month back and hearing a petition from Nanjegowda, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the High Court of Karnataka order of September 16 to allow the petitioner Nanjegowda to continue as MLA.

However, the SC directed the Election Commission of India to comply by the order of the Karnataka High Court to recount the votes of Malur Assembly seat for which election was held in May 2023. Malur Assembly seat falls in Kolar district and its MLA Nanjegowda represents the Congress party.

His election to the Legislative Assembly was challenged by defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manjunath Gowda and moved the High Court alleging several irregularities particularly during the counting of votes. In the 2023 election, Nanjegowda defeated his nearest rival Manjunath Gowda by a slender margin of 248 votes.

The Supreme Court in its order directed the Election Commission to initiate steps to recount the votes and submit the results of the recount of votes in a sealed cover. The SC directed ECI not to disclose the results of the recounting of votes with the permission of the Court.

After the High Court ordered his election as an MLA ‘invalid,’ Nanjegowda knocked at the doors of the Supreme Court and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Nanjegowda.