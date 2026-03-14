Saundatti Renuka Yellamma Temple Hundi Collections Reach ₹9.93 Crore

Belagavi: The famous Renuka Yellamma Temple in Saundatti recorded hundi collections of nearly Rs 9.93 crore so far during the 2025–26 financial year, upto March 12, according to figures released by the Renuka Yallamma Temple Development Authority.

According to the Authority, which functions under the Karnataka government’s Religious Endowment Department, the temple collected Rs 9,92,80,267 in cash through hundi offerings during the period. In addition to cash, devotees also offered 635.400 grams of gold, valued at approximately Rs 74.89 lakh, and 21.182 kilograms of silver, estimated to be worth about Rs 38.35 lakh.

The hundi collections were counted on regular occasions between June 25, 2025, and March 12, 2026.

The highest collections were recorded during the counting exercise conducted between March 6 and March 12, 2026, when the temple found Rs 3,72,89,566 in cash offerings.

The hundi counting held between July 5 and July 9, 2025, recorded Rs 2,41,17,019, and during January 19 and January 22, 2026, found Rs 1,72,65,507. The exercise conducted on June 25 and 26, 2025, recorded Rs 98,23,812 in offerings.

The hundi counting carried out on August 14, 2025, brought in Rs 69,61,450, while the collections counted on December 29, 2025, stood at Rs 38,22,913.

Located at Yellamma Gudda in Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district, the temple dedicated to Goddess Renuka Yellamma is one of the most prominent pilgrimage centres in north Karnataka, attracting devotees from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and neighbouring states throughout the year.

Recently, the annual festival of the temple was also held, attracting devotees in lakhs.