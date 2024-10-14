Sandur By-Election: Siddaramaiah Rallies Support Against BJP

BALLARI: Setting the ground ready for the forthcoming by-elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on the people of Sandur in Ballari to unite against the BJP and support the Congress party in the upcoming polls.

The seat fell vacant after the recent victory of sitting Congress MLA E Tukaram in the parliament election. Sandur has historically been a stronghold for Congress, and the party is determined to retain its influence.

On Monday, Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Deputy CM and KPCC President DK Shivakumar and cabinet colleagues Santosh Lad and Zameer Ahmed Khan, attended the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ (Achievement Convention) in Sandur. The event included the inauguration and foundation-laying of several development projects. He also dedicated completed projects worth over Rs 400 crore to the people of Sandur.

During his speech, Siddaramaiah highlighted the contributions of Tukaram, who has represented the constituency since 2008, and Minister Santosh Lad, who has deep ties to the region and previously served as Sandur’s representative.

“The credit for getting 12,000 houses constructed in Sandur and distributing them to the people goes to Santosh Lad and E Tukaram. Since Tukaram became MLA, he has brought Rs 1,200 crore in funds for the development of Sandur. For us, development is synonymous with Tukaram,” he stated.

Siddaramaiah asked the people to defeat the BJP in the forthcoming by-election.

"They have not done anything for the state except make false allegations. They shed crocodile tears. But it is the Congress party that has worked for all sections of society, including the poor, oppressed, and women. Congress has implemented five guarantee schemes, and programs for SC-ST communities, and is also undertaking development projects. Has the BJP fulfilled any of its poll promises? Therefore, I urge you to defeat the BJP in all future elections,” he said.

“Tukaram contested the Lok Sabha elections at my request and that of the party. He has immense love and trust for the people of Sandur. A leader like Tukaram, who works hard for you, is rare. Therefore, I ask you to continue supporting the Congress party candidate in the upcoming election. Seeing your support, I am confident you will ensure our victory,” he said.

"I have asked Lad to remain in the constituency. DK Shivakumar and I will also visit and tour the area. Together, we will ensure Congress's victory, regardless of who takes charge of the election in the BJP," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's achievements, noting that five key guarantees have been successfully implemented in the state. He criticized the BJP for spreading misinformation about the state’s finances.

“BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the guarantee schemes cannot be implemented and if implemented the state would go bankrupt. We have implemented the schemes and also ensured development works continue. If the government has no money, how did E Tukaram manage to secure Rs 1,200 crore for Sandur's development in the last one year?” he questioned.

Taking a dig at the central government, Siddaramaiah alleged that the union government continues to deny the tax money owed to the people of Sandur and the state. He also blamed the BJP leaders in the state for failing to question their leaders on this.

“The BJP leaders lack the courage to demand the rightful funds from Modi. Is it not a betrayal of the people of Sandur and Karnataka?” the CM questioned.