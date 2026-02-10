Sandalwood Tree Grower Chops a Branch of Sandalwood Tree in Vidhana Soudha in Protest

Bengaluru:A sandalwood tree grower Vishu Kumar dared to enter Vidhana Soudha, power house of Karnataka, where he took to chop a branch of a sandalwood tree grown in the premises and the daring act of sandalwood tree grower is in retaliation to felling of 30 sandalwood trees belonging to him at his village Huliyar in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. His 30 sandalwood trees were felled to widen Shivamogga- Bengaluru National Highway passing through his village in Tarikere taluk.

Arriving from Chikkamagaluru, Vishu Kumar entered the garden of the Vidhana Soudha with a machete and chopped a branch of a sandalwood tree in the premises. He was apprehended by security police and took him to their custody.



Prior to police taking him to their custody, Vishu Kumar stated officials concerned axed about 30 sandalwood belonging to him on Monday and he took the extreme step to enter Vidhana Soudha to axe a branch of a sandalwood tree in retaliation to felling of sandalwood trees belonging to him.



He alleged officials concerned fixed a higher compensation for his sandalwood trees but later reduced the compensation amount resulting in “injustice” to him. “It takes about 30 trees for a sandalwood to reach a certain height and officials concerned have chopped it without paying adequate compensation,” said an upset Vishu Kumar.



The sandalwood tree grower demanded officials concerned to fix “scientific” price for trees felled to widen National Highway connecting Shivamogga with Bengaluru via Tarikere.

