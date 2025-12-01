Samajwadi Party MP Calls Bengaluru Traffic Cops “Useless”

Bengaluru:Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Rajeev Rai who is also the Chairman of AVK Group of Institutions in Bengaluru, expressed displeasure over the traffic management in Bengaluru city after his repeated phone calls to traffic cops failed to elicit response when he tried to reach to them over huge traffic snarl on Dr Rajkumar Samadhi road in Bengaluru city on Sunday.

An irked Member of Parliament representing Ghosi parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh posted his unpleasant experience on his social media platform wherein he termed Bengaluru traffic cops “as most irresponsible.”



“I am sorry but you (Bengaluru) have the worst traffic management,” he expressed anguish over the traffic police. Rajeev Rai stated he was stuck in the traffic for about an hour on the way to Kempegowda International Airport to reach New Delhi when he was caught in a huge traffic snarl and not traffic policemen to ease the congestion. “Not a single police man was seen around” he said and stated “These inefficient officers are enough to spoil the name and charm of this beautiful (Bengaluru) city.”

The Samajwadi Party continued to lambast Bengaluru's traffic and stated “No doubt now Bengaluru traffic has earned the reputation of being the most notorious traffic.”

Over the anguish of SP Lok Sabha member, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP representing Bengaluru Central seat P.C. Mohan “Bengaluru’s traffic chaos is the direct result of Congress government’s incompetence’ and accused “Bengaluru is the worst managed city with unresponsive traffic police.”



In response to Rajeev Rai’s experience of Bengaluru traffic police, Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar “I will show to him the traffic scenario existing in New Delhi.”