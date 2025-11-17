Safari Resumes In Bannerghatta Park With Added Safety Measures

BENGALURU: After two attacks on visitors at its Leopard Safari in Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, officials have fixed small gaps in the mesh affixed to safari vehicles windows so that leopards roaming freely in the safari zone do not get a chance to stretched their paws to reach persons.

Having fixed the minor gaps in safari vehicles windows, safari which had come to a halt on November 13 resumed on Monday.

On November 13, a woman Vahitha Banu aged 56 along wither family members went in a safari in a non air-conditioned bus Leopard zone and of the 9 leopards in the safari zone, one of them managed to cling on to the mesh and stretched its paws to reach the woman sitting next to the window.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the leopard attack and was treated. In June this year, a leopard managed to sneak through the safari vehicle’s window to attack him. The boy escaped with minor injuries.

BBP officials stated “The mesh affixed to the windows are welded to seal small gaps (used to allow visitors to take photographs) for better safety of the visitors. All drivers are trained on do’s and don'ts while driving inside the safari area.” They assured all safari vehicles will continue to undergo thorough safety evaluations and regular maintenance.”