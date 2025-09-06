S. Ravikumar Resigns As Chairman Of Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation

BENGALURU: S. Ravikumar on Friday resigned as the chairman of Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation after his alleged video clips of him demanding ‘commission’ through middlemen in the amount released for beneficiaries land purchase scheme. He took charge as Chairman of the Bhovi Corporation on March 15, 2024.

The resignation submitted by Ravikumar to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated he was unable to discharge his duties as the chairman of Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation since he belonged to Shivamogga which is about 300-km away from Bengaluru where the Corporation head office is located.

The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded resignation of Ravikumar after his ‘commission’ video clip went viral. State BJP president and MLA sought a Lokayukta investigation into the alleged ‘commission’ demand made allegedly by Ravikumar as Chairman of Bhovi Development Corporation.

In his resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ravikumar stated a conspiracy was hatched by his rivals by levelling baseless allegations against him and it was done to tarnish his image in the public.

He made a request to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to conduct an investigation into the allegations against him and initiate action against erring persons who indulged in levelling baseless allegations.