RSS Route March In Chittapur Called Off

KALABURAGI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pathasanchalana (route march) scheduled in Chittapur on Sunday was called off following an order from the Taluk administration, while the march in Sedam was stopped midway by the police after a last-minute order issued about an hour before it was scheduled to begin.

The marches, planned across several parts of North Karnataka, including Chittapur — the home constituency of Minister for IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge — and nearby Sedam Taluk, attracted attention due to recent political developments.

Last week, Minister Kharge had written to the Chief Minister urging restrictions on RSS activities in public and government spaces.

Late on Saturday night, the Chittapur Taluk administration denied permission for the route march, apprehending law and order situation, as two other organisations had also sought permission to hold events on the same day. Following this, RSS leaders moved the Karnataka High Court and finally agreeing to reschedule the march to November 2. The next hearing in the matter is slated for October 24. As a result, the Chittapur march did not take place, avoiding any potential confusion.

In Sedam, however, uncertainty persisted as the administration had neither granted permission nor formally prohibited the march. RSS activists, dressed in their uniforms, gathered to participate in the event, which was scheduled to begin at 4 pm. Around 3.10 pm, participants were informed that permission had been denied. Nevertheless, the procession started from Narmada College and proceeded for about 100 meters before being stopped by police.

The participants were taken into preventive custody and later released, the Kalaburagi SP told Deccan Chronicle.

Security had been beefed up in both Chittapur and Sedam, and the situation was reported to be under control.