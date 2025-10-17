RSS Plans Marches in Priyank Kharge’s District Amid Row

Kalaburagi: With the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold its scheduled route marches in Chittapur and Sedam on October 19, it remains to be seen whether the State Government will allow the event in the home district of Minister Priyank Kharge.

The proposed events have drawn attention as Chittapur is the home constituency of Minister for IT-BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge, who recently wrote to the Chief Minister urging restrictions on RSS activities in public and government spaces.

RSS functionaries, however, have clarified that the upcoming marches were planned well in advance and are unrelated to Kharge’s remarks.

“The program is the final event at the taluk level following our mandal-level programmes across the district. The ones in Chittapur and Sedam were scheduled for October 19 and have no connection to Priyank Kharge’s statement,” an RSS leader told Deccan Chronicle.

In Chittapur, the march is expected to cover a distance of about 3 km, starting and concluding at Bajaj Kalyana Mantapa, with around 600 to 800 participants likely to take part.