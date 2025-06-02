RSS Leader Booked for Alleged Inflammatory Speech in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: An FIR was registered against an RSS leader on Monday for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech that could incite communal tension, police said. The accused, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, delivered the speech on May 12 during a condolence meeting organised in memory of a Hindutva activist and a known rowdy-sheeter Shuhas Shetty who was murdered in the Mangaluru on May 1, they said.

According to a police statement, the programme was held at Madwa Palace Convention Hall in Kavalapadur village under the Bantwal Rural Police Station jurisdiction. Police said that Bhat addressed a gathering of around 500 people at the event and allegedly made provocative statements that could disturb public harmony and foster enmity between communities.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Further legal action is being pursued, the police added.