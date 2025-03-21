RSS for mother tongue as medium of communication

Bengaluru:The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) favours using the mother tongue as the medium of instruction and daily communication, joint general secretary C.R. Mukunda said on Friday. Addressing a press conference during the RSS’ three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting, Mukunda described the ongoing row over the Hindi language as “politically motivated” and expressed concern about the “forces challenging national unity.”

Speaking after the meeting’s inauguration by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mukunda stated that “intense discussions” would be held on several key issues, including the situation in Manipur and alleged attempts to create a North-South divide. He clarified that the Sangh would not pass any resolutions on the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP), but reiterated that the RSS “prefers the mother tongue as the mode of education and for day-to-day communication.”

Mukunda also criticised efforts to pit northern and southern states against each other, especially regarding linguistic and delimitation matters, calling them “a matter of worry.” He said the RSS has no official stance on the number of parliamentary seats but believes the debate over delimitation is “politically motivated.”

In an apparent reference to the DMK, which opposes the NEP’s three-language formula, the RSS leader claimed certain forces were undermining national unity. Meanwhile, he noted that RSS volunteers and affiliated “Vichar Parivar” organisations are working to foster harmony across southern states.

Mukunda addressed the turmoil in Manipur, stating that the RSS has been monitoring the crisis for the past 20 months. He expressed optimism that recent steps by the Central government could stabilise the region but acknowledged “it will take a long time for a natural atmosphere to return.” Efforts are underway, he said, to reconcile warring tribal groups like the Meiteis and Kukis through community outreach and relief camps.

With the RSS nearing its 100th anniversary, Mukunda said the organisation is prioritising expansion and societal impact over celebrations. He revealed that 32 affiliated organisations are participating in the ABPS meeting, and that the number of active RSS “shakhas” (units) has grown to 83,129 this year — an increase of over 10,000 from 2022.

In Tamil Nadu, which has traditionally seen political resistance to the RSS, shakhas now exceed 4,000. Mukunda attributed such opposition to political rather than religious or cultural motives, emphasising the RSS’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence nationwide.

Mukunda confirmed that the ABPS meeting would discuss concerns such as the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). While noting that the RSS believes in identifying residents of the country, he clarified that the organisation would not pass any resolution on the NRC during the current meeting.

Despite regional and linguistic differences, the RSS reiterated its appeal for national unity, urging everyone to respect cultural and linguistic diversity and to refrain from politicising issues such as delimitation and language policy.