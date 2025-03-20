Rs 38.4 Crore Worth Cocaine Seized from Ghanaian Woman at Bengaluru Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized 3.186 kg of cocaine worth ₹38.4 crore from a Ghanaian woman at Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Jennifer Abbe, had arrived in Bengaluru from Doha, Qatar, when she was intercepted by authorities.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials conducted a thorough inspection of her luggage and discovered the contraband concealed within. Following the seizure, Abbe was arrested and taken into custody for further investigation.

Officials suspect the woman was acting as a courier for an international drug syndicate. The authorities are now probing the larger network behind the smuggling attempt, including possible links to drug cartels operating across multiple countries.

This seizure is part of ongoing efforts by Indian agencies to curb narcotics smuggling through airports. In recent months, DRI has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking, targeting international routes frequently used for illicit trade.

Further investigations are underway to determine the source and intended recipients of the seized drugs. The accused is likely to face strict legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.