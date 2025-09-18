Rolls-Royce Launches Largest Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:Rolls-Royce, the global pioneer power systems company specialised in aerospace and defense engines, on Tuesday launched its largest Global Capability and Innovation Centre (GCC) at Manyata Embassy Business Park in Bengaluru city.



Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil, inaugurated the Centre, said Rolls-Royce’s Global Capability and Innovation Centre, reaffirms Karnataka’s position as India’s leading hub for aerospace, defense and advanced engineering. The Minister stated “Bengaluru ranks among the world’s top three aerospace cities for attracting foreign investments.”



“Our State hosts companies with strengths across the entire aerospace and defense value chain. In power systems and propulsion, leaders such as Aequs and Collins Aerospace stand out. In structural and mechanical components, Wipro and Mahindra Aerospace are driving progress,” said Patil adding “In specialized technologies, Boeing, Airbus and Pixxel are pioneers. In end-manufacturing, Sarla and Tata Advanced Systems are making significant contributions.”



Karnataka’s Aerospace and Defense Policy offers an attractive incentive package for investors, the Minister said and stated research institutions, global companies and home-grown start-ups work together to advance technology and manufacturing.

Patil stated “Our government is committed to be a trusted partner in building technologies of global relevance” and said “the collaborative ecosystem enables us to deliver world-class solutions to the world.”

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron said Rolls-Royce is a strategic UK investor in India, delivering cutting-edge innovation and technology.

Global CFO, Rolls-Royce Helen McCabe and Industry leaders were present.