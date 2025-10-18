Robbery Accused Killed In Police Firing

VIJAYAPURA: A man accused in multiple criminal cases, including robbery and murder, died after sustaining injuries in an accidental police firing during a chase near Devanagaon village in Vijayapura district on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi the incident occurred when a police team traced Yunus to Devanagaon while investigating a robbery reported at Gandhi Chowk police station on Friday, where he had allegedly threatened a person with a knife and fled with Rs 25,000 in cash and a scooter.

“When the police team approached, Yunus attempted to flee on a vehicle. He fell and tried to attack the officers with a knife. Two policemen were injured,” SP Nimbargi said.

In an attempt to control the situation, the inspector reportedly fired a warning shot in the air. When Yunus continued to lunge at him, the officer fell, and a bullet from the loaded gun accidentally struck Yunus on the leg.

Yunus was immediately taken to Sindagi Government Hospital and later shifted to Vijayapura District Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The injured police personnel are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered.

Yunus was accused in several serious offences, including two murder cases, attempt-to-murder cases, and multiple robbery and theft cases.