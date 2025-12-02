Riyadh–Kerala Flight Diverted to Mangaluru After Medical Emergency

Mangaluru: A Riyadh–Thiruvananthapuram Air India Express flight made an unscheduled landing at Mangaluru International Airport late on Monday night after a passenger suffered a medical emergency mid-air.

Flight IX 522, which was en route to Thiruvananthapuram, sought immediate diversion after the crew alerted the Mangaluru airport’s Operations Control Centre about the health condition of a passenger in his late 30s. The crew had provided essential care on board, helping stabilise the situation of the patient before landing.

The Airport authorities activated the emergency response protocol, mobilising the medical team and coordinating with CISF, immigration and customs officials.

As soon as the aircraft landed, airport medical staff attended to the passenger, assessed his condition and arranged his transfer to a nearby tertiary-care hospital. Relatives travelling with the passenger also accompanied him.

The flight resumed its journey and departed for Thiruvananthapuram at 2.05 am on Tuesday.

"We appreciate the exemplary cooperation of all parties involved, and this incident reaffirms our ongoing commitment to prioritizing passenger safety and readiness to respond to unforeseen emergencies with professionalism and care," the Airport spokesperson said.