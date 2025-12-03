Rival Slogans at Mangaluru Airport Amid Power-Sharing Buzz

Mangaluru: With discussions over power sharing gaining momentum in Karnataka, the atmosphere at Mangaluru International Airport on Monday reflected those currents as successive groups of supporters raised slogans for their leaders during the arrival of top Congress functionaries.

Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar first raised slogans in his favour when AICC general secretary KC Venugopal landed. Barely an hour later, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s supporters responded with slogans backing him as he arrived at the same venue.

Both leaders were in Mangaluru to attend the Gandhi–Guru Samvad centenary programme, marking the centenary celebration of the Gandhi–Narayana Guru dialogue and Sri Narayana Guru’s Mahasamadhi, scheduled at Mangaluru University on Wednesday.

When Venugopal landed, senior leaders, including Mithun Rai and AICC secretary PV Mohan, received him. They were escorting him outside. As Venugopal walked towards his vehicle, a group of workers standing near him began chanting, “DK… DK… DK Shivakumar avarige jai!” Attempts by local leaders to pacify them had little effect.

Some workers later said they wanted the party high command to “hear their feelings” at a time when discussions over leadership transition have intensified in the state.

When Siddaramaiah arrived an hour later, he was welcomed by leaders led by MLCs Ivan D’Souza and Manjunath Bhandary. This time, his supporters — including Ivan D’Souza — raised slogans of “Siddhu… Siddhu….”

Though the sloganeering was very brief, its timing gained political significance given the ongoing debate on whether the Congress leadership will implement the supposed mid-term rotational arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Congress leaders, however, were quick to dismiss suggestions of factionalism.

“There is no factionalism in our party. We are all working together to bring Congress back to power in 2028,” Mithun Rai told reporters. He said workers shouting slogans based on protocol should not be seen as a show of rivalry.

“Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are working unitedly for the people,” he said.

Rai, however, acknowledged his personal preference: “I would like DK Shivakumar to become Chief Minister. I even prayed during Navaratri for this. That is entirely different. We will abide by whatever the high command decides.”

MLA Ivan D’Souza echoed similar sentiments and insisted that the party is united behind both leaders.

“The party high command is looking into everything, and it will make all the decisions. We all will abide by the party decision. At present Siddaramaiah is CM and DK Shivakumar is the DCM and KPCC president. Both are leaders for the Congress workers in the state,” he added.

With the leadership debate continuing in Bengaluru, Wednesday's airport scenes offered a glimpse of how the political mood on the ground is shaping.