Rishab Shetty, Hombale Films Ask Public to Uphold Sanctity of Daiva Worship Shown in Kantara

Mangaluru: Production house Hombale Films and Actor Director Rishab Shetty have issued an appeal urging cinegoers and the public to refrain from imitating or trivializing the sacred Daiva personas depicted in its blockbuster Kantara and its prequel Kantara Chapter 1.

In a statement addressed to “cinephiles and the global audience,” the makers said that Dhaivaradhane—the traditional Daiva worship central to the film’s narrative—stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride in Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka.

“Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and celebrating the glory of the Daivas. We have strived tirelessly to ensure that the profound respect and unwavering devotion central to Dhaivaradhane were honoured, successfully spreading the signifi-cance and heritage of the Tulu soil with the world. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response,” the statement stated.

The team expressed concern over reports of individuals imitating Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public places.

“However, we have observed that certain individuals have been imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and gatherings. Dhaivaradhane or Daiva worship, as featured in our film, is rooted in deep spiritual tradition and is not intended for performance or casual mimicry. Such acts amount to trivializing our belief system and deeply hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Tulu community,” it said.

Emphasizing the need to uphold the sanctity of this sacred tradition, Hombale Films appealed to audiences to refrain from any act that involves imitating, mimicking, or trivializing the Daiva personas-whether in cinema halls or in public places.

“The sacred nature of Dhaivaradhane must always be upheld. We urge all citizens to recognize the spiritual importance of these portrayals and act responsibly, ensuring that the devotion we sought to celebrate is never compromised or treated lightly. We appreciate your continued support and cooperation in preserving the sanctity of this invaluable cultural heritage,” it added.